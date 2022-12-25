ONGC MRPL recruitment: Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives on offer
ONGC MRPL recruitment: Applications are invited for Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 15. Interested candidates can apply online at mrpl.co.in.
ONGC MRPL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 78 vacancies of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives in the E2 Grade Through GATE 2022, 13 vacancies of Assistant Executives in the E2 Grade through UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycle, and 5 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Executives in the E2 Grade.
ONGC MRPL recruitment applicatioht en fee: The application fee is ₹118 for the General, EWS, and OBC categories. SC / ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from payment of the Application Fee.
ONGC MRPL recruitment: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at mrpl.co.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on Advt.No.87/2022, Advt.No.86/2022, Advt.No.85/2022
Register and fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Take the print out for future reference.
