ONGC recruitment 2022: 3614 Apprentice vacancies on offer, details here

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for 3614 Apprentice vacancies. The application process has begin from today, April 27 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

The result/ selection list will be out on May 23rd.

ONGC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The recruitment drive will fill a total of 3614 vacancies, including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

ONGC recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 24 years as on May 15.

ONGC recruitment 2022 Selection process: “Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration," reads the official notification.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the ONGC website at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in from April 27 till May 15.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification here .