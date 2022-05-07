ONGC recruitment 2022: 922 Non-Executive vacancies on offer, direct link here
- ONGC recruitment 2022: The application process to fill 922 Non-Executive vacancies has begin from today. Apply till May 7.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for 922 Non-Executive vacancies. The application process has commenced from today, May 7 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 28.Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.
ONGC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 922 Non-Executive vacancies.
ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for the General/OBC/ EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWBD/ Ex-serviceman are exempted from the payment of application fee.
ONGC recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be done through the Computer based test( CBT) followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable).
ONGC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply
Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com
On the homepage click on the career tab
Next, look for the apply link
Fill the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and upload all the required documents
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here
