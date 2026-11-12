Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OUSSSC at ousssc.odisha.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7268 posts in the organization.

OUSSSC Constable Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 7268 posts at ousssc.odisha.gov.in, link here (ANI file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last date for making online fee payment is November 13, 2026.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

IAF AFCAT 2027: Registration begins at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to apply here

How to Apply

All the candidates who want to apply for the post can check the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OUSSSC at ousssc.odisha.gov.in. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open. Click on Constable registration link and enter the registration details. Click on submit and your application form will be submitted. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The applicants other than SC and ST categories have to pay an examination fee of ₹500/- positively using a payment mode which includes Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/ UPI through the Payment Gateway. Applicants will be able to print the Confirmation Page after successful payment. If the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee, the transaction will be cancelled and refund will be credited to their original payment mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The applicants other than SC and ST categories have to pay an examination fee of ₹500/- positively using a payment mode which includes Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/ UPI through the Payment Gateway. Applicants will be able to print the Confirmation Page after successful payment. If the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee, the transaction will be cancelled and refund will be credited to their original payment mode. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Examination fee of ₹500/- paid shall be refunded to applicants who actually appear the examination.

Manipur Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: HSLC, HS exam timetable released, check Class 10, 12 schedule here

About written exam

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The date, time and venue of Written Examination in a mode to be decided by the Commission will be mentioned in the Admit Cards of the eligible candidates and will be duly notified. Candidates whose applications are found valid will be intimated through SMS in their registered mobile number and e-mail to download their admit cards to appear in the written test. Only shortlisted candidates of the written examination will be intimated for Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

The selection process will comprise of written exam, PM & PET, Driving Test, Medical exam and certificate and document verification. Questions and answer options in all sections except language subjects, shall be provided in bilingual (Odia & English) format.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OUSSSC.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Direct link to apply here