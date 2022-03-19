Home / Education / Employment News / Patna High Court recruitment 2022: Apply for Computer Operator cum Typist posts
Patna High Court recruitment 2022: Apply for Computer Operator cum Typist posts

  • The High Court of Judicature at Patna has invited online applications for recruitment to Computer Operator cum Typist post.
Published on Mar 19, 2022 01:12 PM IST
The High Court of Judicature at Patna has invited online applications for recruitment to Computer Operator cum Typist post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at www.patnahighcourt.gov.in. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is April 7 and the last date for making online fee payment is April 9.

Patna High Court recruitment vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 30 vacancies out of which 12 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 5 vacancy for Schedule Castes, 1 vacancy is for the ST , 5 vacancy is for the Extremely Backward Classes, 4 vacancy are for the Backward Classes (BC) and 3 vacancy is for the post of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Patna High Court recruitment application fee: The application fee 1000 Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS Candidates and 500 for SC/ST/OH Candidates.

Direct link to apply here

Patna High Court recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab

Click on “Computer Operator-cum-Typist Recruitment Examination - 2022”

Click on “Apply Online”

Register and proceed with application process

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check notification here

 

 

 

