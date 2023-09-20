Registration for 2500 Apprentice posts at ONGC ends today on ongcindia.com
Eligible and interested candidates can apply on ongcindia.com.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will close soon the registration process for 2500 apprentice vacancies in the organisation. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on the careers portal of ONGC at ongcindia.com.
The last date to apply for these vacancies is September 20.
Important dates
Application process started on: September 1, 2023
Application ends on: September 20, 2023
Result of selection: October 5, 2023
Eligibility criteria
For graduate apprentice vacancies, a BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BE or BTech degree is required. Dimploa holders can apply for diploma apprentice posts.
To apply for trade apprentice posts, candidates need to pass Class 10th, 12th or have ITI qualification.
Candidates who are between 18 to 24 years of age as on September 20 can apply for these posts.
Selection of apprentices will be on merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examinations mentioned above.
In case of a tie in the merit list, the candidate who is older will be given preference.
Pay Scale
Graduate Apprentice: ₹9,000
Diploma Apprentice: ₹8,000
Trade Apprentice: ₹7,000
For more information, check the notification here.
