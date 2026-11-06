The Railway Recruitment Boards have invited applications for Isolated Categories posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. The registration process commenced on November 5 and will end on December 4, 2026. The last date for application fee payment is December 6, 2026.

RRB Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026: Apply for 191 Junior Translator and other posts at rrbapply.gov.in (Rajkumar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The correction window will open on December 7 and will close on December 16, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 191 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link, how to check roll numbers here

Vacancy Details

Chief Law Assistant: 17 posts Public Prosecutor: 21 posts Senior Publicity Inspector: 8 posts Junior Translator/Hindi: 79 posts Staff and Welfare Inspector: 27 posts Scientific Assistant (Training): 3 posts Lab Assistant Gr. III (Chemist & Metallurgist): 36 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages.

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for candidates who are eligible for the use of a scribe. The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Based on the performance of candidates in the CBT and Translation Test (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for document verification as per their merit and option.

Examination Fee

The exam fee is ₹500/- for all candidates. Out of this fee of ₹ 500/-, an amount of ₹ 400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC), the application fee is ₹250/-. This fee of ₹ 250/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT. The online payment can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. There will be no option to pay fee through any other mode.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Detailed Notification Here