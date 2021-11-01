Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended for FSO posts
employment news

TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended for FSO posts

TN MRB Food Safety Officer (FSO) recruitment: Last date to apply extended till November 5.
TN MRB Food Safety Officer Last date to apply extended till November 5
Published on Nov 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the posts of Food Safety Officer (FSO). Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can do so online through the official website of MRB at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

Earlier the last date to fill the online application was October 28.

TN MRB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) on a temporary basis in the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

Here is the direct link to apply

TN MRB recruitment application fee: The application fee is 700. The application cost for candidates from the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) categories is 350.

Tamil Nadu MRB recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu MRB at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “online registration’’.

Register yourself.

Fill the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

RELATED STORIES

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mrb tnmrb recruitment tn recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DRDO to conduct walk-in-interview for award of JRF 

Tata Memorial Centre to fill various medical, non-medical positions; know more

ISRO- Human Space Flight Centre to recruit junior translation officers

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) offers JRF, Scientist post
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP