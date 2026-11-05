Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has extended the registration deadline for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Civil Services Examination IV can check the official notice on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: Last date to apply extended after upper age limit increased, check new date here

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As per the official notice, the last date has been extended after the upper age limit was increased by five years for all categories.

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The last date to apply has been extended till November 8, 2026.

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“Notification No. 11/2026 for Combined Civil Services Examination IV (Volume IV Services), 2026 was published on 06.10.2026. In this context, vide Government Order (Status) No. 68, Human Resource Management (S) Department, dated 30.10.2026, the upper age limit has been increased by five years for all categories. Following this, the last date for applying for this examination has been extended up to 08.11.2026 11.59 P.M.”, read the press statement.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the information bulletin, the correction window will open on November 9 and close on November 11, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the information bulletin, the correction window will open on November 9 and close on November 11, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The TNPSC CCE will be held on January 10, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. This recruitment drive will fill 6574 posts in the organisation.

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The Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) will be conducted as a single-stage Written Examination. The candidates will be admitted to the examination based on the claims made in the online application.

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The merit list or ranking list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks secured by the candidates in the written examination.

A total of 200 questions will be asked for 300 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. Click on the TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹100/-. The payment of the fee should be done through online mode: Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI.

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For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.

Official Notice Here