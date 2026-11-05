The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 (Tier-I) can download the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objection till November 7

The objection window has also opened, and the last date to raise an objection against the answer key is November 7, 2026. To raise an objection, candidates will have to make payment of ₹50/- per question/answer challenged.

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Candidates may note that the saved Question Paper is strictly for their personal use and self-analysis only. An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal which will be visible to the candidates when they will log in into the same. Further, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed guidelines regarding the Challenge/Objection Management System issued by the Commission vide notice dated 10.04.2026 on its website.

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2026: How to raise objection To raise objection against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on login link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. The answer key will be displayed. Check the answer key and select the answer you want to raise objection for. Upload the supporting documents. Make the payment of processing fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. IIT Delhi to strengthen mental health support, recruit full-time psychologists and counsellors

The Tier I examination was scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The Tier I exam was held of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration was for 1 hour. Tier-I consisted of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions was set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12,256 vacancies in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here