Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) has planned to strengthen its mental health support system by recruiting additional professionals, including full-time clinical psychologists and counsellors, formalising student re-entry protocols, and establishing an independent student grievance ombudsperson. IIT Delhi to strengthen mental health support, recruit full-time psychologists and counsellors

The announcement follows recommendations made by a committee constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of a 31-year-old MSc student in August this year. The committee, headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta, put forward several recommendations, which were subsequently reviewed by an internal institute committee comprising the Deputy Director (Operations), Dean of Student Affairs, Dean of Academics, general secretaries of the Student Affairs Council (SAC) and Board of Student Welfare (BSW), and the Assistant Registrar.

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The institute’s internal committee also held discussions with students on the proposed measures.

“The key institutional initiatives currently being rolled out include–expanding clinical care by recruiting additional full-time clinical psychologists, counsellors, and visiting psychiatrists. Formalised re-entry protocols, specialised counselling, academic coordination, and buddy networks for students returning from extended leaves of absence, and instituting an independent student grievance ombudsperson,” said IIT in a statement dated November 4.

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The institute also stated that the committee had directed that its report be kept confidential, while its recommendations primarily focused on systemic reforms to strengthen mental health support.

“The external inquiry committee submitted its report to the institute, and mandated that the report remain confidential,” the institute stated.

Other recommendations made by the committee include a comprehensive review of the institute’s mental health support system and wellness policy by an external panel comprising two senior mental health experts, one welfare professional, and two student representatives. The committee also called for sensitisation programmes for staff.

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“The review will assess existing provisions, emergency-response protocols, referred mechanisms, and monitoring arrangements,” IIT added.