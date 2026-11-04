Bank of Baroda WMS Recruitment 2026: Apply for 805 Managerial posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, details here
Bank of Baroda will recruit for WMS posts. The last date to apply for 805 Managerial post is till November 24, 2026.
Bank of Baroda has invited applications for the Wealth Management Services post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 805 Managerial posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is November 24, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Vacancy Details
- Group Head: Assistant Vice President II: 8 posts
- Head Investment: Assistant Vice President II: 1 post
- Territory Head: Assistant Vice President I: 35 posts
- Investment Product Manager: Assistant Vice President I: 2 posts
- Investment Product Manager: Assistant Vice President I: 791 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should check the educational qualification and age limit available on the Detailed Notification given here.
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Selection Process
The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Interview of candidates.
Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc.
The Bank reserves its right to call for the PI, candidates in a ratio, at its sole discretion. Wherever online test is conducted, candidates shall be called for PI on the basis of their performance in the online test.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹850/- for UR, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.
The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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