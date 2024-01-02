close_game
UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Registration begins for 220 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here

UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Registration begins for 220 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here

HT Education Desk
Jan 02, 2024

UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 registration begins at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can apply till February 2, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 on January 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2024 can do it through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The last date for submission of online application is till February 2, 2024. Presently the number of vacancies for the Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2024 is about 220. Number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/ requirements. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Closing date for receipt of examination fee online in the bank: January 29, 2024
  • Last date for submission of online application: February 2, 2024
  • Last date for correction/ modification in submitted online application: February 9, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must possess Bachelors Degree of any recognised University upto the last date for receipt of application. Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 01, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary examination followed by main examination and interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is 125/- for UR/ EWS/ OBC category, 65/- for SC/ ST and Ex-servicemen category, 25/- for PWD category. The fee should be paid through online mode.

Detailed Notification Here

