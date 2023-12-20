UPSC CDS I notification released at upsc.gov.in, register for 457 vacancies

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS I 2024 notification today, December 20. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at upsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 9. 2024. The applictaion correction window will be active from January 10, 2024, to January 16, 2024. UPSC CDS I 2024 notification released, apply online at upsc.gov.in before January 9, 2024

The admit card will be released seven days before the commencement of the examination.

Vacancy details:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 32

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 275

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 18

Age limit:

The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2025.

Applictaion fee:

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

Educational Qualification:

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai candidates should possess a degree from a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy candidates should have a degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy candidates should have a degree from a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or a Bachelor of Engineering.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below: