 UPSC PA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 323 posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UPSC PA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 323 posts

UPSC PA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 323 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 11:43 AM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 323 posts of Personal Assistant in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

UPSC PA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 323 posts
UPSC PA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 323 posts

The last date to apply is till March 27, 2024. The recruitment test will be conducted on July 7, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The written test will be for 2 hours duration. The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer. The medium of Question Paper is in English and Hindi except for those questions in English Language.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University.

Age Limit

30 years for URs/EWSs, 33 years for OBCs, 35 years for SCs/STs and 40 years for PwBDs. (Lower Age limit for all Categories is 18 Years)

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On