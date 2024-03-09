Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 323 posts of Personal Assistant in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment. UPSC PA Recruitment 2024: Apply for 323 posts

The last date to apply is till March 27, 2024. The recruitment test will be conducted on July 7, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The written test will be for 2 hours duration. The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer. The medium of Question Paper is in English and Hindi except for those questions in English Language.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University.

Age Limit

30 years for URs/EWSs, 33 years for OBCs, 35 years for SCs/STs and 40 years for PwBDs. (Lower Age limit for all Categories is 18 Years)

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.