 UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Assistant Director and other posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Assistant Director and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Assistant Director and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 24, 2024 10:08 AM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 76 posts in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Assistant Director and other posts(HT file)
UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Assistant Director and other posts(HT file)

The last date to apply online is till March 14, 2023. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till March 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Director: 36 posts
  • Specialist Grade III: 32 posts
  • Assistant Cost Accounts Officer: 7 posts
  • Assistant Executive Engineer: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On