Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 76 posts in the organization. UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Assistant Director and other posts(HT file)

The last date to apply online is till March 14, 2023. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till March 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director: 36 posts

Specialist Grade III: 32 posts

Assistant Cost Accounts Officer: 7 posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.