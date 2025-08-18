UPSC to close registration for EPFO Enforcement Officer, Assistant PF Commissioner vacancies today

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the EPFO Enforcement Officer and Assistant PF Commissioner recruitment 2025 today, August 18. Eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. UPSC to close registration for EPFO EO, APFC vacancies today (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

A total of 230 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates need to have a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised institute or university to apply for the vacancies.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Go to the UPSC official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Apply Online” link displayed on the home page.

3. Go to the registration page. Provide the requested information and complete the process.

4. Now, log in to your account.

5. Fill out the application form and make payment of the application fee.

6. Upload documents and submit your application form.

7. Download the document and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The selection process will include a pen-and-paper-based Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) to shortlist candidates for the interview round for the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provider Commissioners. The exam will last 2 hours, and all questions will carry equal marks.

Negative marking will be used in the recruitment test. Every wrong answer will result in a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question.

No penalty will be used if no answer is marked for a question. For more information, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.