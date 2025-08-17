UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Registration for 230 vacancies ends tomorrow, details here

Union Public Service Commission will close the registration window for the EPFO recruitment 2025 tomorrow, August 18. Candidates can apply for Enforcement Officer and Assistant PF Commissioner vacancies on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Registration for 230 vacancies ends tomorrow

This recruitment drive is being held for 230 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university or institute. These are the steps to apply online.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the " Apply Online link available on the home page.

3. Complete the registration process.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Upload documents and submit your form.

7. Download the document and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The selection process will have a pen and paper-based Combined Recruitment Test (CRT), which will be conducted to shortlist the candidates for the interview round for the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner posts.. The exam duration is 2 hours and all questions will carry equal marks.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will result in a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.