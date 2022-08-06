Visva Bharati Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 posts, details here

Visva Bharati has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Visva Bharati at visvabharati.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 103 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 31, 2022.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Special Drive for SC/ST/OBC and PWD candidates: 44 Posts

Special Drive for direct recruitment: 59 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Special Drive for SC/ST category notification

Special Drive for Direct Recruitment

Selection Process

Essential qualification / experience prescribed are the minimum and mere possession of them will not entitle an applicant to be called in for interview. Applicants selected for appointment may be required to go through police verification before or after joining.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹2000/- for Academic Level 14 and 13 A and ₹1600/- for Academic Level 10. Women candidates and Physically handicapped candidates (handicapped 40% or above) are exempted from paying fee.