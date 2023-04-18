Home / Education / Employment News / Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Apply for 709 MTS & other posts, details here

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Apply for 709 MTS & other posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2023 05:11 PM IST

Visva Bharati will recruit candidates for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidate can apply at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

Visva Bharati has invited applications for MTS and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Visva Bharati at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 709 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till May 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Registrar: 1 post
  • Finance Officer: 1 post
  • Librarian: 1 post
  • Deputy Registrar: 1 post
  • Internal Audit Officer: 1 post
  • Assistant Librarian: 6 posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 2 posts
  • Section Officer: 4 posts
  • Assistant/ Senior Assistant: 5 posts
  • Upper Division Clerk/ Office Assistant: 29 posts
  • Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Office Assistant cum Typist: 99 posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff: 405 posts
  • Professional Assistant: 5 posts
  • Semi professional assistant: 4 posts
  • Library Assistant: 1 post
  • Library Attendant: 30 posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 16 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 45 posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 2 posts
  • Junior Engineer: 10 posts
  • Private Secretary: 7 posts
  • Personal Assistant: 8 posts
  • Stenographer: 2 posts
  • Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts
  • Technical Assistant: 17 posts
  • Security Inspector: 1 post
  • Senior System Analyst: 1 post
  • System Programmer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Paper I and Paper II followed by interview. The weightage for written test will be 70 percent and for interview/ personality test will be 30 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Visva Bharati.

visva bharati university sarkari naukri
