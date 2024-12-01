WBSSC recruitment scam: Two arrested by ED in West Bengal school recruitment case, details here

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata, has arrested two accused in connection with a case linked to the West Bengal school recruitment scam, officials said. WBSSC recruitment scam: Two persons have been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata in connection to the West Bengal school recruitment case. (Representational image)

As per an official release, Prasanna Kumar Roy, the middleman and Chandan Mondal, his main agent, on November 28, 2024, and November 26, 2024, respectively in the case of Group 'C' and 'D' Posts Recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in the state of West Bengal. Both were produced before the Hon'ble Special Court (PMLA), Kolkata and the Hon'ble Court has granted ED custody till December 2, 2024.

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of two FIRs filed by the CBI under various sections of IPC, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in the matter of the illegal appointment of Group 'C' and Group 'D' Posts in the Government School of West Bengal for offering appointment to the undeserving, non-listed and below-ranked candidates and depriving the deserving and genuine candidates and without maintaining fairness, in criminal conspiracy with each other by flouting the relevant Rules.

Further, CBI Chargesheets revealed that a total of 3,432 (1125 Group 'C' 2307 Group 'D') candidates were appointed/recommended illegally for Group 'C' and 'D' Posts by the officials of WBCSSC in criminal conspiracy with others.

Further, earlier in this case ED had also provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 163.20 Crore (being land parcels, Hotels and flats) vide PAO dated 25.10.2024 held in the name of Prasanna Kumar Roy, his family members and his company M/s Durga Dealcom Private Limited, the ED said.

Further, in the case of the assistant teacher recruitment scam in the state of West Bengal, immovable properties worth Rs.230.60 Crore held by Prasanna Kumar Roy, his family members and Companies/LLPs controlled and operated by him and others, have also been attached vide PAO dated 10.04.2024. Total attachment in this case till date stands at Rs. 393.80 Crore, the ED added.