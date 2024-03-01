AISSEE Result 2024 Live: NTA Sainik School results awaited, updates here
AISSEE Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare AISSEE Result 2024 likely soon. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024 results for Class 6 and Class 9 can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in after the results are announced....Read More
As per the official bulletin, the AISSEE 2024 results will be announced within 6 weeks after the examination.
The AISSEE 2024 examination was conducted on January 28, 2024, at different centres located across the country. For admission to Class 6 the examination was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for admission to class 9, the exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on February 25 and the last date to raise objection was till February 27, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.
Sainik School 2024 Result: Date
Though the exact date is not confirmed, NTA in the information bulletin mentioned that AISSEE 2024 results will be announced 6 weeks after the examination. The exam took place on January 28.
AISSEE Result: 35 new Sainik Schools approved by Ministry of Defence
As per the NTA, 35 new Sainik Schools have been approved by Ministry of Defence (MoD). The new schools operate in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments, and function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society.
AISSEE 2024 Result: List of websites
exams.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
AISSEE Result: Provisional answer key date
AISSEE Result 2024: Admission process
The admission of candidates will be carried out on the basis of ecounselling as per rank secured by the candidates in the School wise, gender wise, category wise(Home State and Outside State) Merit List of AISSEE 2024, medical fitness approved by competent medical authorities and verification of original documents.
Sainik School 2024 Result: Helpdesk numbers
Candidates can call on any of the following numbers of NTA for any assistance/clarification: 011 40759000, 01169227700.
Help Desk will be open from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, Monday to Saturday. They can also write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.
Sainik School Result: Exam date
AISSEE 2024 Result: How to check
Visit the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on AISSEE 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on result link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Once done, your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AISSEE Result: Where to check
AISSEE Result 2024: Date and Time
