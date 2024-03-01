AISSEE Result 2024 Live: NTA Sainik School results awaited, updates here

AISSEE Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare AISSEE Result 2024 likely soon. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024 results for Class 6 and Class 9 can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in after the results are announced....Read More

As per the official bulletin, the AISSEE 2024 results will be announced within 6 weeks after the examination.

The AISSEE 2024 examination was conducted on January 28, 2024, at different centres located across the country. For admission to Class 6 the examination was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for admission to class 9, the exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on February 25 and the last date to raise objection was till February 27, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.