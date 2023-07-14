Controller of Examinations, Anna University has released Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/ May exams. The results have been declared for UG final year examination. Candidates who want to check the results can do it through the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/ May exams out, here’s how to check

The examination was conducted in April- May 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Anna University UG Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Go to students login box and enter the required details.

Once done, click on login.

Click on Anna University UG Result 2023 link available on the page.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for revaluation. To do it, they will have to first apply for photocopy of his/her answer sheets by paying ₹300/- per script on or before July 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Anna University.

