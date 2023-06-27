Assam PAT 2023 result date and time: PAT results will be announced on June 28

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Assam PAT 2023 results will be announced on June 28 at dte.assam.gov.in.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result date and time. The PAT 2023 results will be announced on June 28 after 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam PAT 2023 results will be announced on June 28(Sushil Kumar/ HT photo)

Candidates will be able to check the Assam PAT 2023 results using their roll number and date of birth. The Assam Pat 2023 examination was conducted on June 18. Candidates will be able to upload their documents to the website from July 1 to July 10.

Assam PAT result 2023: How to download results

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your Assam PAT 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

