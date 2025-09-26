Bihar Police Constable Written Exam Result 2025 declared, check list of candidates qualified for PET

The PDF of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Result 2025 is can be checked by clicking on the embeded link.

Those who cleared for the Bihar Constable Recruitment Examination can now download their results from the CSBC official website at csbc.bih.nic.in or check it here.

Bihar Police Result 2025 declared: The result of the Bihar Police Constable Written Examination 2025 was declared on Friday, 26 September 2025, on the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The number of candidates who have qualified for the PET are more than 99,000.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 constable vacancies, for which 17,06,628 candidates had registered.

The written examination was held across 38 districts at 627 centres, and 13,30,121 valid candidates appeared.



As per the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), candidates scoring below 30% in the written test have not been considered for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Those who have cleared the exam must appear and qualify in the PET, which is expected to be held in the beginning of December.

A separate notification regarding the PET schedule will be uploaded on the official website, and admit cards will be available online only.

Candidates must download them from the CSBC website as no admit cards will be sent by post, and entry to the PET will not be allowed without the admit card.