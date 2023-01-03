Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live Updates: Head teacher exam result likely today

exam results
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 04:23 PM IST
  • BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live Updates: Once announced, candidates can check BPSC head teacher exam results on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates, result link.
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will likely announce results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 today, January 3. Candidates can check BPSC Head Teacher result on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The result date is mentioned on BPSC's annual exam calendar. Candidates will get the direct link to check results here, when announced.

BPSC Headmaster exam was conducted on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state.

The objectve-type exam was for 150 marks. Candidates were asked to answer 150 questions on general studies and D.El.Ed subjects.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 04:23 PM

    BPSC Headmaster Result: Exam conducted on December 22

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 04:02 PM

    BPSC Headmaster Result 2022: Likely today 

    BPSC Headmaster result 2022 will likely be released today, January 3, 2022. The result when released will be available on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 03:40 PM

    BPSC Headmaster recruitment exam result: Number of posts

    Througn this recruitment drive, BPSC will fill up 40,506 vacancies. 

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 03:38 PM

    BPSC Headmaster result 2022: Exam pattern

    BPSC Headmaster exam was for 150 marks, where candidates were asked 150 questions on general studies and D.El.Ed subjects. There is negative marking – 0.25 – for each incorrect answer.

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 03:35 PM

    How to check BPSC Head Teacher recruitment result 2022

    Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    On the home page, open the direct link for Headmaster recruitment exam results.

    Download the PDF and view result using roll number.

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 03:33 PM

    BPSC Headmaster result 2022

    As per the examination calendar of BPSC, result of the recruitment exam for Headmaster or Head Teacher posts will be declared on January 3. 

