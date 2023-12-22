BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023: Important notice released for Bihar School Teacher results

Bihar Public Service Commission has released an important notice on BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar School Teacher examination can check the official notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023: Important notice out for Bihar School Teacher results

As per the official notice, the Commission has levied various measures and conditions through which the results will be released. The conditions are listed below.

Verification of documents: The Commission has decided that the certificates that were submitted while applying online will be verified by the administrative department in its original form. Candidates will have to download the documents uploaded at the time of filling up of the form. When downloaded, all the documents uploaded by the candidates will have a new watermark along with automatic registration, which will be different from the previous watermark.

Cut off Marks: The cut-off marks include 40 percent marks to the general category candidates, 36.5% marks to the backward class candidates, 36.5% marks to the extremely backward class candidates. SC/ST candidates will have to obtain minimum qualifying marks of 34% and SC/ST women and physically handicapped candidates will have to obtain minimum qualifying marks of 32% to pass the written examination. Candidates whose marks are less than the prescribed minimum qualifying marks cannot be included in the merit list.

Tie-Breaker: The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks of the written examination (objective), but excluding the marks of language as it is qualifying, i.e. the marks of the remaining 120 questions. In case the above total marks are equal, the marks of the main section (Part-III) of the selected subject i.e. the last 80 questions have been used as the first tie-breaker but in the written examination (objective) for teachers of classes 1-5 (Part-III) There will be no Tie-breaker-I for this. In case of equal marks after Tie-breaker-I, the marks obtained in the language section in the second Tie-breaker-II will be used for the teacher of class 1-5.

D.El.Ed certificates: The recognition of 18 months Diploma in Primary Education (D.El.Ed.) through open and distance education has been abolished.

