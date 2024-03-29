Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Result 2024. The direct link to check Bihar Sakshamta results will be available on March 29 after 12 am onwards. candidates can check the results on the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com. BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Result 2024 declared, here’s direct link to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bihar Sakshamta examination was conducted from February 26 to March 1 and March 6, 2024 across the state at various examination centres. The answer key was released on March 19 and the objection window was also opened on the same date.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by entering the roll number and application number.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

Click on BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

The result will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

