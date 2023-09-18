Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / Bihar STET Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB STET results awaited on bsebstet.com
Live

Bihar STET Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB STET results awaited on bsebstet.com

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023 12:14 PM IST

  • BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Live Updates: Answer keys of all subjects have been released and results will be declared next.

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2023) on its official website, bsebstet.com. Answer keys of all subjects have been released and results will be declared next. 

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Live Updates

As per various reports, results are likely to be announced today but BSEB has not confirmed any date or time for STET results. When available, the direct link to download marks sheets will be shared here. 

BSEB STET 2023 was conducted from September 4 to 15, 2023 at exam centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts on all exam days.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 18 Sep 2023 12:14 PM

    Bihar STET result 2023: Answer keys released

    BSEB has issued answer keys of all subjects of STET 2023. Results will be declared next. 

  • Mon, 18 Sep 2023 12:02 PM

    BSEB STET results awaited

    Results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2023) conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is awaited. It will be announced on the website bsebstet.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb result bseb bihar stet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.