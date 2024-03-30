 BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 for Class 6 to 8 teachers out, link here - Hindustan Times
BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 for Class 6 to 8 teachers out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 30, 2024 08:11 PM IST

BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 for Class 6 to 8 teachers have been released. The direct link is given here.

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 for Class 6 to 8 teachers on March 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Sakshamta examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

A total of 23,873 teachers appeared for the examination of class 6 to 8, out of which 22,941 teachers have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 96.10%.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by entering the roll number and application number. Follow the steps given below to check result.

Direct link to check BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 for Class 6 to 8

BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.
  • Click on BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • The result will be displayed.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Sakshamta examination was conducted from February 26 to March 1 and March 6, 2024 across the state at various examination centres. The answer key was released on March 19 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.
Exam and College Guide
