CBSE Class 12 Biology exam 2022: What students said after the paper

CBSE Class 12 Biology exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday conducted the Class 12 biology exam. Here is what students said after Class 12 biology paper:

Prayagraj

Saud Tajdar, a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj said that his exam went very well and he was hopeful of getting good marks. “All questions in the given three sections of the question paper were from within the syllabus and there were no surprises. I felt the question paper was easier than Term-1,” he said.

Mohd Owaish, also a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj agreed that the question paper was pretty easy. “I am an average student and even I did not feel any difficulty in answering the 13 questions of 35 marks well within the allotted two hour time period. Even the case-based question was easy enough,” he said.

Anita Srivastava, a Biology teacher at MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau in Prayagraj said that the question paper was of average difficulty and as per the NCERT pattern. “The questions were straight and as the question paper was not lengthy, students had adequate time to answer them. I believe any student who had studied as per the syllabus would have done well in it. The case study given in set-1 of the question paper was however a tricky one and students needed to first understand it and then answer it,” she added.

Lucknow

A majority of CBSE class 12 students after writing the biology exam were highly satisfied as they found it easy though a bit lengthy.

Satyam and Anwesha, both students of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow said that they were able to complete the paper well on time and had enough time for revision.

According to Ojasvita, the questions were very direct and easy. Nayanika, another student of GD Goenka Public School said the paper was purely NCERT based.

Vanshika was of the opinion that the graph based questions in her set required application of concepts learnt. Prakhar said, "Most of the questions were easy to attempt".

Harshita’s set was biotechnology based where as Roshni’s set was Biodiversity based, both managed to solve them with ease.

On the whole the students were satisfied and happy with their performance.

Chandigarh

The students of class 12 CBSE board in Chandigarh who gave their Biology exam today found the paper to be moderately easy.

Vismaad of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26 said, "The paper was not difficult but a few questions were tricky. My exam went well today. Questions were not lengthy."

Schoolmate Shreya also said, "The questions were logical but some of them were a little twisted otherwise it was an easy exam."

Adani, a student of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra found the paper moderate and said, "The questions were a little tricky and were from the syllabus. It was an easy exam if you were clear with the concepts."

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj, Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh.)