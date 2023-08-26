News / Education / Exam Results / COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment out for engineering at comedk.org, here's direct link

COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment out for engineering at comedk.org, here's direct link

HT Education Desk
Aug 26, 2023

COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment result for engineering released today. Candidates must accept seats by August 30.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2023 round 3 seat allotment result for engineering today, August 26. Candidates can check the round 3 seat allotment results on the official website at comedk.org.

Candidates who received seats through COMEDK UGET counselling round three must accept their seats and pay the necessary fees by August 30. Candidates have to report to the allotted college by 3 p.m. on September 4.

“There is no seat cancellation option available during or after Round 3 for candidates with status of Accept & Upgrade or Reject & Upgrade”, reads the official website.

COMEDK Seat Allotment 2023: How to check

Visit the COMEDK official website at comedk.org.

Login through the ‘engineering login’ link.

Key in your log in details.

Check for the COMEDK seat allotment letter.

Use the same login link for payment and to access other options.

Download the allotment order and take a printout for future reference.

