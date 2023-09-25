News / Education / Exam Results / CTET August exam results out on ctet.nic.in, link here

CTET August exam results out on ctet.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 25, 2023 02:10 PM IST

CBSE declares CTET Result 2023, candidates can check it at ctet.nic.in. Over 29 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 held in August. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now go to ctet.nic.in and check it. The direct link to view CTET Result 2023 has been given below as well. CTET result 2023 live updates.

Application number and date of birth are required to check CTET results online.

CTET Cut-off 2023

This time, CBSE has fixed cut-off marks of CTET at 60 per cent. However, school managements have been permitted to give concessions to SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates.

Ahead of the result announcement, CBSE released the preliminary answer key of all papers and invited objections from candidates. The result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Direct link to check CTET August result 2023

CBSE CTET result 2023: Know how to check

Go to ctet.nic.in.

Open the result download link.

Enter your credentials and log in.

View CBSE CTET result.

CTET 2023 was conducted on August 20. This time, over 29 lakh candidates were registered for the exam. The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent.

As many as 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Sign out