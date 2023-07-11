CUET UG Result 2023 Live: How to check NTA CUET result on cuet.samarth.ac.in
- CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Students will be able to check their CUET results online using application number and date of birth.
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency is expected to announce soon results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023. It will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in after the official declaration. Students will be able to check their marks online using application number and date of birth. Also read: CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates.
NTA is also expected to announce names of subject-wise toppers and their scores along with CUET UG results. The final answer key will be published after results.
When available, date and time, direct link to check CUET UG result will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 12:14 PM
CUET UG 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Next, click on the result page
Enter your roll number and date of birth and log in.
Check your result and download the CUET UG scorecard
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 12:07 PM
CUET UG 2023: Exam was held in 13 languages
CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 11:43 AM
CUET UG result 2023: No cut-off list
NTA will not announce any cut-off marks along with CUET UG result. It is expected to announce names of subject-wise toppers and their NTA scores in the result notification.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 11:30 AM
Where to check CUET UG result
Candidates can check CUET UG results on cuet.samarth.ac.in after the official announcement. It will also be released on ntaresults.nic.in.