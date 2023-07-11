Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: Where, how to check provisional key
CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: Where, how to check provisional key

Jul 11, 2023 12:11 PM IST
CUET PG answer key 2023 will be published on the NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in. 

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. No date or time for publication of CUET PG answer key has been confirmed by the agency or by the University Grants Commission (UGC) yet. CUET UG result 2023 live updates.

Along with answer keys, NTA will also release candidates' recorded responses and question papers of various subjects of the exam. 

The entrance test was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and re-exams were held from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the country. 

The exam was held for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities. Check updates on CUET PG answer key here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 11, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023: Check marking criteria

    Correct answer or the most appropriate answer will be given four marks

    Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark 

    Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark

  • Jul 11, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 answer keys: Know how to download 

    Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in

    On the homepage of the website, click on the answer key link

    Key in your login details

    Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take print for future reference.

  • Jul 11, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    CUET PG answer key: About question paper and recorded responses

    Along with the provisional answer key of CUET PG, NTA will also publish question papers and candidates' recorded responses. Using these information, they can calculate their marks. 

  • Jul 11, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    CUET PG answer key 2023: Official website

    CUET PG provisional answer key will be out on cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should also check the NTA website – nta.ac.in for other updates. 

