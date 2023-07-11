Home / Education / Exam Results / CUET UG Result 2023 Live: How to check NTA CUET result on cuet.samarth.ac.in
Live

CUET UG Result 2023 Live: How to check NTA CUET result on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Jul 11, 2023 12:14 PM IST
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Students will be able to check their CUET results online using application number and date of birth.

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency is expected to announce soon results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023. It will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in after the official declaration. Students will be able to check their marks online using application number and date of birth. Also read: CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates.

CUET UG result 2023 on cuet.samarth.ac.in, live updates
CUET UG result 2023 on cuet.samarth.ac.in, live updates

NTA is also expected to announce names of subject-wise toppers and their scores along with CUET UG results. The final answer key will be published after results. 

When available, date and time, direct link to check CUET UG result will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all latest updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 11, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    CUET UG 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Next, click on the result page

    Enter your roll number and date of birth and log in.

    Check your result and download the CUET UG scorecard

  • Jul 11, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    CUET UG 2023: Exam was held in 13 languages

    CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

  • Jul 11, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    CUET UG result 2023: No cut-off list

    NTA will not announce any cut-off marks along with CUET UG result. It is expected to announce names of subject-wise toppers and their NTA scores in the result notification. 

  • Jul 11, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    Where to check CUET UG result

    Candidates can check CUET UG results on cuet.samarth.ac.in after the official announcement. It will also be released on ntaresults.nic.in. 

exam result.

CUET UG Result 2023 Live: How to check NTA CUET result on cuet.samarth.ac.in

exam results
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:07 PM IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Students will be able to check their CUET results online using application number and date of birth.

CUET UG result 2023 on cuet.samarth.ac.in, live updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

