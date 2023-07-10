CUET UG Result 2023: When, where and how to check scores
NTA will announce CUET UG 2023 results on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students can check results using application number and date of birth.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of CUET UG 2023 through its official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in and on ntaresults.nic.in.
The provisional answer key of CUET UG was released on June 29 and objections were invited from candidates till July 1.
However, NTA released “corrected provisional answer keys” after that and again invited objections from candidates.
CUET Result 2023 date
Previously, Kumar had said that CUET UG results are expected by July 15. However, after that, NTA has issued revised provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates.
No further information has been share by UGC or NTA regarding the CUET UG result date since then.
When announced, students can check CUET UG results using application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:
- Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.
- Go to the result page, enter roll number and date of birth and login.
- Check your result and download the CUET UG scorecard.