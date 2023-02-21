Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 declared at drdo.gov.in, direct link here

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 declared at drdo.gov.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Feb 21, 2023 05:40 PM IST

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 declared at drdo.gov.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Defence Research and Development Organisation has declared DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 for Technician A. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier I examination can check the results on the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The DRDO CEPTAM Tier I or CBT examination was conducted from January 6 to January 11, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To check the result, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to check DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
  • Click on DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the Tier I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II exam. Tier-II (Trade Test) is qualifying in nature. Trade test will be of ITI level in the related trade, to test the practical skills of the candidates. The test may be of about one to two hours duration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
drdo exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP