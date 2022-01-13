IBPS clerk prelims result 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check scores

IBPS clerks prelims results 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Thursday declared the IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations results. The preliminary examination was conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CPR) to select candidates for the post of clerical cadre in participating banks (CRP Clerks XI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interested candidates can visit https://ibps.in/ and check their IBPS CRP Clerks XI preliminary examination results.

Direct link to check IBPS prelims results 2022

How to Check IBPS CRP Clerks XI Prelims Results

1. Visit the official website https://ibps.in/

2. Select ‘Click here to view your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI’ Link

3. You will be redirected to a Login Page

4. Enter Registration Number and Password

5. Enter Login

6. Your Result will be displayed on the screen

Selected candidates will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

The main examination will be held tentatively in the months of January/February 2022, whereas the provisional seat allotment will be held tentatively in April 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}