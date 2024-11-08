Menu Explore
IBPS RRB PO Mains scores out at ibps.in, links to check officer scale 1, 2, 3 marks here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 08, 2024 08:44 PM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for the post of Officer Scale 1, Scale 2 and Scale 3 on the official website.

The Officer Scale I main examination and the single online examination for Officer Scale II and III vacancies was conducted on September 29, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have appeared for the mains exam Officers scale, 1, 2, 3 vacancies and wish to download the scorecard for the exam can visit the official website at ibps.in.

About the exam:

The Officer Scale I main examination and the single online examination for Officer Scale II and III vacancies was conducted on September 29, 2024.

Direct Link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains 2024 officer scale 1

Direct Link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains 2024 officer scale 2

Direct Link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains 2024 officer scale 3

Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024: How to download the scorecard

Go to ibps.in.

Open the RRB Clerk Officers Scale 1 or 2 or 3 result link, as required.

Enter your login credentials-registration number and roll number along with password and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

