ICAI CA Final, Inter results for November 2022 likely tomorrow

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate exam results tomorrow, January 10. These exams were conducted in November, 2022.

Once announced, candidates can check ICAI CA Inter, Final results 2022 on icai.org and/or icai.nic.in.

The official notice on ICAI result date reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

CA Final exams were conducted from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17.

How to check ICAI CA Final Results 2022

Candidates can check ICAI CA Final results using their registration number and roll number. These are the steps to follow:

Go to the ICAI result portal: icai.nic.in. Links to view CA Final and CA Inter results will be displayed on home page. Open the result link, enter your login details and submit. Result will be displayed on your screen. Check it and take a printout of the page for future reference.

