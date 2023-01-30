ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result today? Here's what we know

ICAI CA Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December exam results soon. Students can check their ICAI CA Foundation results on icai.org and/or icai.nic.in, when announced.

Students should know that ICAI has not made any official announcement yet regarding the CA Foundation result date and time. However, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal recently said on social media that it may be announced between January 30 and February 6. He also advised students to wait for an official confirmation.

“I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification,” Khandelwal tweeted.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Go to the official website of ICAI, icai.org or icai.nic.in.

The link to check result will be displayed on the home page. Open it.

Enter the asked login credentials and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and download the page.

ICAI conducted CA Foundation December exam conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

ICAI has already announced CA Inter and Final results.