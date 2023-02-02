ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: December result date announced, details here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday said that result of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December exam will likely be declared on February 3, 2023. Once declared, students can check ICAI CA Foundation result on icai.org or icai.nic.in.

The result notification reads: The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Go to the official website, icai.nic.in.

The result link will be displayed on the home page. Open it.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and save a copy for future uses.

ICAI CA Foundation December exam was held between December 14 and December 20, 2022. CA Inter and Final results have already been declared.

In addition to CA Foundation exam results, ICAI is also likely to announce Post Qualification Course Examinations – Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test, International Taxation Assessment Test and Insurance & Risk Management on January 3. These results will be available on icai.org.