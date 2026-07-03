The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam can check the results through the official website of ICAI at icai.org or caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Live Updates ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here

The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.