Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

    Published on: Jul 03, 2026 10:42 AM IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam can check the results through the official website of ICAI at icai.org or caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Live Updates

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here
    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here

    The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.

    All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

    Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: How to check

    1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

    2. Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
    Home/Education/Exam Results/ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Declared At Icai.org, Direct Link To Check Here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes