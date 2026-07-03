ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam can check the results through the official website of ICAI at icai.org or caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Live Updates
The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.
All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.