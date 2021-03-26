ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 declared on icai.org, here’s how to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 on Friday, March 26, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Intermediate (IPC) Examination January 2021 for Old and New syllabus can check the result through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

Avilash Gaurav has topped the exam in Old course by scoring 63.86 percent and Girish Aswani has topped the exam in New course by scoring 86.13 percent. Naman Maheshwari and Ayush Gupta have secured second and third position in new course.

A total of 32251 candidates were admitted in Intermediate (Old Course) and 50336 candidates were admitted in Intermediate (New Course). The result can be checked by candidates on the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Direct Link to check result here

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

• Click on CA Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your result would be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.