The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive program. Candidates who have appeared for the executive program can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive program declared at icsi.edu, direct link and toppers list here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The result along with individual candidate's subject wise breakup of marks is available on the Institute's website.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive program examination is uploaded on the website for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

ICSI CS June Result 2026: Toppers list Here

The top 3 rank holders list is given here:

Rank 1: Vidhi Suthar

Rank 2: Ishani Pramod Ahire

Rank 3: Piya Bankim Merchant

Direct link to check ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive course

ICSI CS June Result 2026: How to check marksheets

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates who have appeared for the executive examination can check the result by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who have appeared for the executive examination can check the result by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive program link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.