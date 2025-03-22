IIT JAM Toppers 2025: AIR top 10 list for all papers released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check here

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released the IIT JAM Toppers 2025. The list of All India Rank top 10 candidates for all papers have been released and can be checked on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM Toppers 2025: AIR top 10 list for all papers released, check here (HT file)

The toppers list for biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematical statistics, mathematics, and physics has been released.

IIT JAM Toppers 2025: How to check list

To check the toppers list candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT JAM Toppers 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject.

4. The AIR top 10 list will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the list and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IIT JAM result was announced on March 18, 2025.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters examination was held on February 2, 2025 across the country at various exam centres. The Computer Based Test comprised of seven test papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The provisional answer key was released on February 14 and the objection window was closed on February 20, 2025.

The IIT JAM scorecards will be available on March 24, 2025.

JAM 2025 Scores will be used for admission to over 2000 seats in IISc and several NITs and CFTIs through CCMN counselling. These scores are used for admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.