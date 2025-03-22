Menu Explore
SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for winter semester declared at sctevt.odisha.gov.in, check results here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 22, 2025 08:10 AM IST

SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for winter semester has been declared. The direct link is given here. 

The State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training, Odisha has declared SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for winter semester. Candidates who have appeared for the winter semester examination can check the results through the official website of SCTEVT at sctevt.odisha.gov.in.

SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for winter semester declared, direct link here
SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for winter semester declared, direct link here

The exam results have been announced for 6th semester ex-regular, 5th semester regular and ex-regular, 3rd semester regular and ex-regular, 1st semester regular and ex-regular exam.

Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check the results. To do so, follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025

SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of SCTEVT at sctevt.odisha.gov.in.

2. Click on Result section available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for winter semester link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on semester link.

5. Enter the required details and click on submit.

6. Once done, your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SCTEVT.

See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
