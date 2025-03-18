IIT JAM results 2025 released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, download via direct link

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has declared the IIT JAM Results 2025 on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Candidates who took the Joint Admission Test for Masters can now check and download their results on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM Results 2025 live updates IIT JAM results 2025 have been released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Candidates can download via direct link given here.

To download the results, candidates will need to enter their Enrollment ID and Password.

Notably, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 24, 2025.

The submission of application form for admission on JOAPS portal will be conducted from March 26 to April 9, 2025

The display of invalid category candidates list will be shared on JAM 2025 Website on May 08, 2025, and the first allotment list will be declared on May 26, 2025.

IIT Delhi conducted JAM 2025 on February 2, 2025. The exam was conducted in a Computer Based Test in sevenTest Papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

The provisional answer key was released on February 14, 2025, and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was February 20, 2025.

IIT JAM Results 2025: Here's how to check

To check the IIT JAM Results 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check IIT JAM Results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Your IIT JAM Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26. There will be no additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.