Indian Army Agniveer result 2023 out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 07:01 PM IST

Indian Army Agniveer 2023 result declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer 2023 result has been released. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Agniveer Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) commenced on April 17. The Online Computer-Based Written Examination ended on April 26. The selection process comprised two phases. Phase I will consist of the Online Common Entrance Examination at Computer Based Test Centers located throughout India, and Phase II will consist of the Recruitment Rally by AROs at the Rally Venue.

Indian Army Agniveer exam result 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Agniveer result link

Key in your login credentials

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

